Milwaukee Bucks And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Friday night, two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference will square off when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Bucks have ruled out AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston and Tyler Smith.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are probable, while Taurean Prince and MarJon Beauchamp are questionable.
As for Boston, they will be without JD Davison, Kristaps Porzingis and Anton Watson.
Al Horford and Jayson Tatum are both available.
The Bucks enter play as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-10 record in 21 games.
Following their showdown with Boston, they will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
On the road, the Bucks have gone 3-6 in the nine games they have played away from Milwaukee.
Via The NBA: "SURGING EAST POWERS COLLIDE TONIGHT ON ESPN
No NBA team has won more games since the start of the 2019-20 season than the Celtics (274) and Bucks (271).
In that span, both teams have hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and at least one has reached the Eastern Conference Finals each season."
Meanwhile, the Celtics are 18-4 in 22 games, which has them as the second seed in the east.
Following Milwaukee, they will remain in Boston to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
At home, the Celtics have been good, going 9-2 in 11 games.
The Celtics most recently beat the Bucks by a score of 113-107 on November 10 in Wisconsin.