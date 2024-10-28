Milwaukee Bucks And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
Via The Boston Celtics on Sunday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Milwaukee:
Sam Hauser (low back pain) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Here is the Bucks injury report for tonight in Boston.
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinitis)
Out:
Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery)
Stanley Umude (two-way)"
The Bucks enter the night with a 1-2 record in their first three games.
They most recently lost to Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 115-102 in New York City on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo led the team with 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Bucks will travel to Memphis for a showdown with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Thursday evening.
As for the Celtics, they are 3-0 through their first three games of the new season.
They most recently defeated Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons by a score of 124-118 in Michigan.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/26 from the field in 38 minutes.
Following Milwaukee, the Celtics will visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.