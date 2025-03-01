Milwaukee Bucks And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Bucks have ruled out Pat Connaughton, Pete Nance and Bobby Portis.
Gary Trent Jr. is questionable, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both probable.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Calrb Martin.
P.J. Washington Jr. is listed as questionable.
The Bucks come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-25 record in 58 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
On the road, they are 12-16 in 28 games played away from Wisconsin.
Via Grant Afseth of dallashoopsjournal.com: "Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard participated in the Milwaukee Bucks' shootaround before Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. They are listed as probable on the injury report."
As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they remain at home to host the Sacramento Kings.
At home, they are 19-11 in 30 games in Dallas.
Saturday's contest will be the first meeting of the 2024-25 season between the Bucks and Mavs.