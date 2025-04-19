Milwaukee Bucks And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will face off (in Indianapolis).
For Game 1 of the series, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Bucks have ruled out Damian Lillard and Tyler Smith.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have ruled out Isaiah Jackson.
Ben Sheppard is listed as probable.
The Bucks finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They ended the year in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
On the road, the Bucks have gone 20-20 in 40 games away from Wisconsin.
Via Bucks Lead: "Giannis over his last 16 games vs the Pacers:
- 36.3 PPG
- 12.8 RPG
- 6.4 APG
- 67% FG
- 71% FT
- +107 plus-minus
Bucks are 10-6 in those games"
As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They went 8-2 over their final ten games.
At home, the Pacers have gone 29-11 in 40 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Pascal Siakam’s playoff stats against the Bucks last year:
22.3 points
8.8 rebounds
4.2 assists
58.7 TS%
If the Pacers get Siakam in a rhythm early, Milwaukee’s defense could be in huge trouble yet again."
The Bucks and Pacers also faced off in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo both dealt with injuries, and the Pacers won the series (in six games).