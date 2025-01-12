Fastbreak

UPDATE: Milwaukee Bucks And New York Knicks Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard are all available (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, Ryan Rollins, Tyler Smith and Gary Trent Jr.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard are all probable.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.

Miles McBride is probable.

Back on November 8, the Knicks beat the Bucks (also in New York) by a score of 116-94.

All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after defeating the Orlando Magic by a score of 109-106.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 41 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 8-9 in 17 games played away from Wisconsin.

As for New York, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games, but most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) by a score of 126-101.

At home, the Knicks have gone 12-6 in the 18 games they have played at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

