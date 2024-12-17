Milwaukee Bucks And OKC Thunder Injury Reports For NBA Cup
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in the NBA Cup Finals (Las Vegas).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton as probable.
Liam Robbins is questionable.
On the other side, the Thunder have ruled out Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Chet Holmgren, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams.
This will be the first time the two teams have faced off since last season.
Back on April 12, the Thunder beat the Bucks by a score of 125-107 (in OKC).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes.
Via The NBA: "IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS. ONE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. 🍿
The Bucks and Thunder meet in the #EmiratesNBACup Championship TONIGHT at 8:30pm/et on ABC!
Who will lift the NBA Cup? 🏆"
The Thunder most recently defeated the Houston Rockets by a score of 111-96.
They have gone 20-5 in 25 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
Following the NBA Cup, the Thunder will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten games).
Following the Thunder, the Bucks will resume action on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.