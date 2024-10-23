Milwaukee Bucks And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton, while two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without superstars Paul George and Joel Embiid.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday: "76ers: Joel Embiid and Paul George are out for opener vs. Bucks on Wednesday. Embiid is progressing well and ramping up, scrimmaging this week. He will not play this week. George will be re-evaluated later in the week."
The Bucks are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They dealt with injuries, and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Following the 76ers, they will host the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening in Wisconsin.
As for the 76ers, they finished last year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Over the offseason, the 76ers made one of the biggest additions of any team when they landed George (via free agency).
He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and (when healthy) expected to help them compete for a title.
Following their showdown with Milwaukee, the 76ers will travel to Canada for a matchup with Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening.