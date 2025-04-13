Milwaukee Bucks Final Injury Report Against Pistons
UPDATE: The Bucks have finalized their injury report.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that all five players listed as doubtful (Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr.) will all be out.
Ryan Rollins will be out as well. Kyle Kuzma will be available today."
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons (in Wisconsin).
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via the Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - April 13 vs. Detroit (1/3)
Out:
Damian Lillard (Right Calf Deep Vein Thrombosis)
Brook Lopez (Rest)
Bobby Portis Jr. (Rest)
Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)
Injury Report - April 13 vs. Detroit (2/3)
Doubtful:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Shoulder Tendinopathy)
AJ Green (Right Shoulder AC Joint Sprain)
Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Wrist Sprain)
Taurean Prince (Right Knee Patella Tendinopathy)
Gary Trent Jr. (Right Knee Contusion)"
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - April 13 vs. Detroit (3/3)
Probable:
Kyle Kuzma (Right Ankle Injury Management)
Ryan Rollins (Left Shoulder Injury Management)"
The Bucks come into the day as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-34 record in 81 games.
They will face off against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Pacers (also in the first round) in six games.
As for the Pistons, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-37 record.