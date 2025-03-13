Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report.

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) as he drives to the basket in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via The Bucks: "Injury Report - March 13 vs. Lakers

Out:
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Doubtful:
Tyler Smith (Back Spasms)

Questionable:
Chris Livingston (Non-Covid Illness)

Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)
Damian Lillard (Right Groin Soreness)"

Since Lillard and Antetkounmpo are listed as probable, the Bucks should be mostly healthy for the showdown.

They come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-28 record in 64 games.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 6-4 (but they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak).

Mar 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 115-114.

Brook Lopez led the team with 23 points.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic (on Tuesday): "FINAL: Pacers 115, Bucks 114
- Lopez 23pts/7reb
- Antetokounmpo 19pts/17reb/7ast
- Prince 18pts/6reb/3ast
- Lillard 15pts/4reb/11ast

The Bucks are now 36-28 after losing their third straight game. They play next on Thursday vs. the Lakers."

Following the Lakers, the Bucks will remain at home to host the Pacers on Saturday night.

They are 22-11 in the 33 games they have played on their home floor in Wisconsin.

Mar 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks with Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As for the Lakers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.

