Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Lakers
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Bucks: "Injury Report - March 13 vs. Lakers
Out:
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Doubtful:
Tyler Smith (Back Spasms)
Questionable:
Chris Livingston (Non-Covid Illness)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)
Damian Lillard (Right Groin Soreness)"
Since Lillard and Antetkounmpo are listed as probable, the Bucks should be mostly healthy for the showdown.
They come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-28 record in 64 games.
Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 6-4 (but they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 115-114.
Brook Lopez led the team with 23 points.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic (on Tuesday): "FINAL: Pacers 115, Bucks 114
- Lopez 23pts/7reb
- Antetokounmpo 19pts/17reb/7ast
- Prince 18pts/6reb/3ast
- Lillard 15pts/4reb/11ast
The Bucks are now 36-28 after losing their third straight game. They play next on Thursday vs. the Lakers."
Following the Lakers, the Bucks will remain at home to host the Pacers on Saturday night.
They are 22-11 in the 33 games they have played on their home floor in Wisconsin.
As for the Lakers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.