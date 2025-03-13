Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Lakers

FINAL: Pacers 115, Bucks 114

- Lopez 23pts/7reb

- Antetokounmpo 19pts/17reb/7ast

- Prince 18pts/6reb/3ast

- Lillard 15pts/4reb/11ast



The Bucks are now 36-28 after losing their third straight game. They play next on Thursday vs. the Lakers.