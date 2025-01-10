Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) look on in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) look on in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.

For the game, the Bucks have announced their injury report.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday: "Injury Report - Jan. 10 at Orlando

Out:
AJ Johnson (G League)
Chris Livingston (G League)
Tyler Smith (G League)

Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Damian Lillard (Left Calf Contusion)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)

Injury Update: Ryan Rollins (Non-Covid Illness) is now questionable for tomorrow’s game at Orlando."

The Bucks come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-16 record in 35 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).

Most recently, the Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs (at home) by a score of 121-105.

Damian Lillard led the way with 26 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/13 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Following the Magic, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

On the road, they have gone 7-9 in 16 games played outside of Milwaukee.

Jan 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks the ball up court during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As for Orlando, they are one spot ahead of the Bucks (as the fourth seed) with a 22-17 record in 39 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and arre 13-6 in 19 games at home).

Ben Stinar
