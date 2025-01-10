Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Magic
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, the Bucks have announced their injury report.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday: "Injury Report - Jan. 10 at Orlando
Out:
AJ Johnson (G League)
Chris Livingston (G League)
Tyler Smith (G League)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Damian Lillard (Left Calf Contusion)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)
Injury Update: Ryan Rollins (Non-Covid Illness) is now questionable for tomorrow’s game at Orlando."
The Bucks come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-16 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs (at home) by a score of 121-105.
Damian Lillard led the way with 26 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/13 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Magic, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
On the road, they have gone 7-9 in 16 games played outside of Milwaukee.
As for Orlando, they are one spot ahead of the Bucks (as the fourth seed) with a 22-17 record in 39 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and arre 13-6 in 19 games at home).