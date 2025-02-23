Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Miami Heat
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks have announced their injury report.
Via The Bucks: "Injury Report - Feb. 23 vs. Miami
Out:
Pat Connaughton (Left Calf Strain)
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)
Damian Lillard (Right Hamstring Strain)
Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain)
Gary Trent Jr. (Left Knee Contusion)"
The Bucks should be mostly healthy for the contest.
They come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-24 record in 55 games.
Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5 (and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
At home, they are 18-9 in the 27 games they have played in Wisconsin.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 104-101.
Kyle Kuzma led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Following the Heat, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-28 record in 54 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Heat will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
On the road, they are 13-17 in 30 games played away from Miami.