Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report.

Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after taking a fall in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after taking a fall in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Bucks have announced their injury report.

Via The Bucks: "Injury Report - Feb. 23 vs. Miami

Out:
Pat Connaughton (Left Calf Strain)
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)
Damian Lillard (Right Hamstring Strain)
Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain)
Gary Trent Jr. (Left Knee Contusion)"

The Bucks should be mostly healthy for the contest.

They come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-24 record in 55 games.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5 (and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

At home, they are 18-9 in the 27 games they have played in Wisconsin.

Most recently, the Bucks beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 104-101.

Kyle Kuzma led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Following the Heat, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.

As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-28 record in 54 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Bucks, the Heat will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

On the road, they are 13-17 in 30 games played away from Miami.

