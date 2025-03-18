Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Against Warriors
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in San Francisco to face off against the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - March 18 vs. Golden State
Out:
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Damian Lillard (Right Groin Soreness)
Gary Trent Jr. (Left Patella Tendinopathy)"
The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in 67 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the OKC Thunder by a score of 121-105.
Despite the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/15 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Players to average 30/10/5 on 60+ FG%:
— Giannis last season
— Giannis this season
That's the list."
The Bucks are 14-17 in 31 games on the road away from Milwaukee.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Thursday when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Warriors, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-29 record in 68 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Warriors will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.