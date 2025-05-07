Milwaukee Bucks Legend Michael Redd Sends Heartfelt Message To Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard is coming off his second season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The All-Star point guard finished the year with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
However, he suffered a season-ending injury during their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks (on May 2): "Damian Lillard underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn left Achilles tendon.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, with consultation from Bucks orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter."
The day after Lillard initially suffered the injury, Bucks legend Michael Redd sent out a heartfelt post.
He wrote (on April 28): "Been thinking about this all day. Dame Lillard deserves his flowers right now.
Before we start analyzing what's next for the Bucks, before the finger-pointing begins, before we dive into offseason plans... let's take a moment to send positive energy @Dame_Lillard's way.
Despite only two seasons in Milwaukee, he's already one of the greatest to wear that jersey. More importantly, he's fighting through what will be a serious rehab that goes beyond basketball and into his day-to-day life for the next few months.
Dame isn't just a top 75 player of all-time, he's one of the best pound-for-pound hoopers the game has has ever seen. The clutch gene, the range, the leadership... all while giving everything despite his body breaking down.
No matter what happens next, Dame has earned our respect, support and appreciation.
Speedy recovery, 0. The game is better with you in it."
Redd is one of the best players to ever play for the Bucks.
Therefore, fans will likely enjoy seeing him support Lillard.