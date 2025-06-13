Milwaukee Bucks Make Heartbreaking Announcement
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most successful teams in the NBA over the last eight seasons.
On Friday, the franchise announced the heartbreaking news that Bob Wanek had passed away at the age of 92.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "We are saddened by the passing of long-time official scorer and crew chief Bob Wanek."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Brandon Jennings: "Bob was great man!!! Always use to dab him up before games"
Jim Paschke: "Saddened to learn of Bob Wanek’s passing. The Bucks original Official Scorer and Crew Chief served over 50 years. He was a valued friend and an amazing NBA resource.
Bob recorded the first points scored by a Buck (Jon McGlocklin) in 1968 and many points scored by Giannis."
Bob Rathbun: "😢What a good man, Jim. One of the highlights of coming to Milwaukee. RIP."
Marquette Athletics: "Marquette Athletics mourns the loss of long-time official scorer Bob Wanek who passed away Tuesday at the age of 92. Bob began scoring #MUBB games in 1985 and was an important part of the Milwaukee and Marquette communities. He will be missed."
Doug Russell: "Bob simply was basketball in Milwaukee. He wasn’t the guy that was front-facing, but it’s hard thinking about Bucks and Maquette games without him. The best of the best. Wishing his families (blood and basketball) peace and condolences."
