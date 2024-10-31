Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Decision Before Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team has declined MarJon Beauchamp's contract option for next season
Beauchamp is averaging 1.8 points per contest in his first four games of the new season.
Via Charania: "The Milwaukee Bucks are declining F MarJon Beauchamp’s fourth-year rookie option worth $4.8 million in 2025-26, sources tell ESPN. Beauchamp, the No. 24 pick in 2022 NBA Draft, will be an unrestricted free agent next summer."
Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He is in his third season (all with the Bucks) and has career averages of 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 104 games.
The 24-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
The Bucks have one of the most talented rosters in the league led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs (and dealt with injuries).
Right now, the Bucks are 1-3 in their first four games of the 2024-25 season.
Following the Grizzlies, they will return home to host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening in Milwaukee.
Beauchamp averaged 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in three G League games last season.