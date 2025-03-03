Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Move Before Hawks Game
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Atlanta to play the Hawks.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team had made several roster moves.
Via Charania: "The Milwaukee Bucks are converting two-way guard Ryan Rollins to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Basketball told ESPN. Rollins, 22, has averaged 10.4 points and 39% shooting on 3s in 8 starts this season."
Rollins was the 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.
In addition, Charania also reported tha the team would sign Jamaree Bouyea.
Via Charania: "The Bucks are signing guard Jamaree Bouyea on a two-way NBA deal, sources said. Bouyea has played 14 NBA games in parts of the last two seasons, and averaged 20 points for the Austin Spurs in G League this year."
Bouyea has spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.
Via Ti Windisch of Gyro Step: "Jamaree Bouyea's two-point efficiency in the G League is outrageous lol. In 17 regular season games for the Austin Spurs he's averaging 19.9 points on 36.4% from 3 (solid) and 61.8% from 2 (actually insane for a 6'2" guy)"
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-25 record in 59 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and won two straight games).