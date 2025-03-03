Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Move Before Hawks Game

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks had made several roster moves.

Ben Stinar

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers (M) talks to Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) and Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers (M) talks to Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) and Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Atlanta to play the Hawks.

Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team had made several roster moves.

Via Charania: "The Milwaukee Bucks are converting two-way guard Ryan Rollins to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Basketball told ESPN. Rollins, 22, has averaged 10.4 points and 39% shooting on 3s in 8 starts this season."

Rollins was the 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

NBA
Feb 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In addition, Charania also reported tha the team would sign Jamaree Bouyea.

Via Charania: "The Bucks are signing guard Jamaree Bouyea on a two-way NBA deal, sources said. Bouyea has played 14 NBA games in parts of the last two seasons, and averaged 20 points for the Austin Spurs in G League this year."

Bouyea has spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

Via Ti Windisch of Gyro Step: "Jamaree Bouyea's two-point efficiency in the G League is outrageous lol. In 17 regular season games for the Austin Spurs he's averaging 19.9 points on 36.4% from 3 (solid) and 61.8% from 2 (actually insane for a 6'2" guy)"

As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-25 record in 59 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and won two straight games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.