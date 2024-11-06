Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Move Before Jazz Game

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Tyler Smith to the G League.

Ben Stinar

Oct 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith (21) brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.

Before the game, the Bucks assigned rookie Tyler Smith to the Wisconsin Herd (via the G League's official transaction page).

H/t X User @sig_50: "Bucks have sent Tyler Smith down on NBA/NBAGL-Assignment. With the NBAGL-Season starting up relatively shortly he very well could be down there for volume game reps, development as we move forward here.

#21’s catching the back-end of training camp.

NBAGL-Season: November 8th 🔜"

Smith was the 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He has appeared in five games with averages of 1.4 points per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.

The 20-year-old will likely spend a lot of time going back and forth between the Bucks and Herd.

Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith (21) dribbles during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Bucks have struggled to start the season.

They are currently 1-6 in their first seven games (and have lost six straight).

Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 116-114 (in Ohio).

Oct 31, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers watches during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been excellent to start the season, but playing without Khris Middleton has hurt the team in a significant way.

Following the Jazz, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

As for the Jazz, they are 1-6 in their first seven games.

