Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Move Before Jazz Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.
Before the game, the Bucks assigned rookie Tyler Smith to the Wisconsin Herd (via the G League's official transaction page).
H/t X User @sig_50: "Bucks have sent Tyler Smith down on NBA/NBAGL-Assignment. With the NBAGL-Season starting up relatively shortly he very well could be down there for volume game reps, development as we move forward here.
#21’s catching the back-end of training camp.
NBAGL-Season: November 8th 🔜"
Smith was the 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He has appeared in five games with averages of 1.4 points per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.
The 20-year-old will likely spend a lot of time going back and forth between the Bucks and Herd.
The Bucks have struggled to start the season.
They are currently 1-6 in their first seven games (and have lost six straight).
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 116-114 (in Ohio).
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been excellent to start the season, but playing without Khris Middleton has hurt the team in a significant way.
Following the Jazz, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
As for the Jazz, they are 1-6 in their first seven games.