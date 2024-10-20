Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Move Before NBA Season
The Milwaukee Bucks played their final preseason game on Thursday evening when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 109-84.
They finished the preseason with a 1-3 record in four games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team made several roster moves.
Via Charania: "The Milwaukee Bucks are releasing center Anzejs Pasecniks and converting 7-footer Liam Robbins to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN."
Robbins went undrafted in 2023.
He played five seasons of college basketball for Drake, Minnesota and Vanderbilt.
During his final year (2023), the 25-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Pasecniks has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 28 games.
The Bucks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday evening when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
The Bucks have an extremely talented roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard.
If they can have a healthy season, there is no reason to believe that they will not be a title contender.