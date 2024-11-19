Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Moves After Rockets Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 101-100.
After the victory, the Bucks announced that they had assigned several players to the G League.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per the team, the Bucks have assigned AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston and Tyler Smith to the Wisconsin Herd.
The Herd play the Sioux Falls Skyforce tonight in Oshkosh."
Johnson was the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He has appeared in four games so far this season.
Livingston was the 58th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He has appeared in one game so far this season.
Smith was the 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He has appeared in eight games so far this season.
The Bucks have had a very tough start to the season.
They are 5-9 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Brook Lopez led the team against the Rockets with 27 points, ten rebounds, one assist, three steals and four blocks while shooting 11/15 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following their victory over Houston, the Bucks will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
They have gone 4-3 in the seven games they have played on their home floor.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.