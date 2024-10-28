Milwaukee Bucks Make Roster Moves Before Celtics Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.
Before the game, the team announced that they had assigned two players to the G League.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per the Bucks, AJ Johnson and Chris Livingston have been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd."
Livingston was the 58th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He finished his rookie season with averages of 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in 21 games.
Johnson was the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He had two points while shooting 1/1 from the field in the team's most recent game.
The Bucks enter the evening with a 1-2 record in their first three games of the season.
They most recently had a disappointing 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday in New York.
Following the Celtics, the Bucks will resume action on Thursday when they go up against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The Bucks have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton.
However, Middleton continues to miss time with an injury.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for the Celtics, they are a perfect 3-0 to start the new season.
Following the Bucks, they will visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.