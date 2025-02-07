Milwaukee Bucks Officially Announce Trade Of Franchise Legend
Khris Middleton is one of the few All-Star caliber players to ever spend over a decade with one team.
He had been in his 12th season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, the team offically traded him to the Washington Wizards (on Thursday).
Via Bucks.com: "The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired forward Kyle Kuzma and draft compensation from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Khris Middleton, guard AJ Johnson, draft compensation and cash considerations. The Bucks have also acquired center Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks in exchange for guard Delon Wright, the draft rights to Hugo Besson and cash considerations."
Middleton is currently averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "All-Star. Champion. Franchise legend.
You left your mark on this organization and the city of Milwaukee with countless midrange buckets, clutch moments, and unforgettable memories. You helped lead one of the best eras of Bucks basketball.
Thank you for everything, Khris."
Over his tenure with the Bucks, Middleton made three NBA All-Star Games.
He averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 735 games.
The Bucks also won the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
The Wizards are currently the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 9-41 record in their first 50 games.