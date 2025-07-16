Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign Veteran NBA Guard
Cole Anthony had been a productive guard over his five NBA seasons (with the Orlando Magic).
He is coming off a year where he averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks officially announced that they had signed Anthony.
Anthony could end up being a major addition to the Bucks.
They already have a talented roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis Jr.
Via @BucksShowYo: "Cole Anthony:
25 years old
12.5 ppg
Career 34% 3pt shooter
One of the most athletic sparks off the bench and adds much needed point guard depth. As of right now the Bucks have a PG by committee with Rollins, KPJ, and Anthony."
Anthony has helped the Magic reach the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
He was the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UNC.
His career averages are 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 320 games.
Anthony wrote (via Instagram): "Orlandoooooo! I know this took me a while, but I had to find the right words. 💙 This city became home, and some people even became family — To the fans: thank you for believing in me, standing by me, and making every moment count. I gave you everything I had, and you gave me even more in return. I’ll carry this chapter in my heart forever.
To my teammates y’all already know wassup We locked in! To the organization & coaching staff— thank you for the opportunity to grow, learn, and lead over these last 5 years.Much love always. See y’all 🔜"