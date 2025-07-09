Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign Veteran NBA Guard
Gary Harris has spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets.
The 30-year-old finished last season (with Orlando) averaging 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field in 48 games.
This week, the Milwaukee Bucks officially announced that they had signed Harris.
Via Bucks.com: "The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Gary Harris."
Harris was the 19th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He spent the first six and a half seasons of his career playing for Denver.
During the 2018 season (at 23), Harris had averages of 17.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 67 games.
While Harris is coming off a down year, he could be an extremely valuable shooter to add next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner.
Via The Orlando Magic (on January 17, 2022): "Gary Harris over his last 15 games:
17.1 PTS
45.4% FG
40% 3P on 6.9 attempts per game
88.1% FT
10 games with 17+ points"
The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship (and have made the playoffs in each of the previous nine seasons).
They finished last year as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
However, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 1): "Free agent forward Gary Harris has agreed to a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option on the second season, sources tell ESPN. Bucks continue to fortify the roster with a veteran wing who played key rotation roles for playoff teams in Denver and Orlando."