Milwaukee Bucks Player Could Reportedly Be On The Trading Block
MarJon Beauchamp is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 48 games (one start).
Recently, Jake Fisher of The People’s Insider reported that Beauchamp could be headed for the trading block.
Via Fisher's post: "Lastly, the Bucks have informed rival teams of Milwaukee’s early interest in trading MarJon Beauchamp, sources said. Beauchamp, a G League Ignite product, could help the Bucks acquire a defensive-minded wing."
Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the NBA Draft just two years ago.
His career averages are 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 100 regular season games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
At just 24, Beauchamp could be an intriguing player for a team in rebuilding mode to add to their roster.
Last year, he averaged 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field in three G League regular season games.
The Bucks will play their first game of the regular season Wednesday evening when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.