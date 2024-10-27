Milwaukee Bucks Player Involved In Car Crash After Bulls Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
The Bucks lost by a score of 133-122 to fall to 1-1 in their first two games.
According to Sam Kraemer of FOX6 News, Andre Jackson Jr. was involved in a car crash on Saturday.
Via Kraemer: "NEW: The @Bucks confirm Andre Jackson Jr. was involved in a car crash after this morning's workout.
It happened at the Yankee Hill Apartments downtown."
Via Kraemer: "Jackson Jr. was driving alone and wasn't hurt, according to the team.
The Bucks say he'll join the team in Brooklyn for tomorrow's game against the Nets."
The good news is that it sounds like no one was harmed.
Jackson Jr. did not appear in Friday's loss to the Bulls.
Jackson Jr. was the 36th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UConn.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field 37.0% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Bucks will now head to New York where they will face off against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Barclays Center.
They will then have a big showdown with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Monday evening in Massachusetts.
Last season, the Bucks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).