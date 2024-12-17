Milwaukee Bucks Player Reportedly On Trading Block
Bobby Portis is currently in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Arkansas star is averaging 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 24 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Bucks are open to moving the 2021 NBA Champion.
Via Sidery: "The Bucks have gauged the trade market on Bobby Portis to find rotational upgrades.
With Milwaukee over the second apron, they can’t take back salaries totaling more than Portis’ $12.6 million.
Portis was the 22nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards over ten seasons.
His career averages are 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 629 games.
He has also appeared in 49 NBA playoff games (15 starts).
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
After a slow start to the season, they have been one of the hottest teams in the league as of late.
Currently, the Bucks are 8-2 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.