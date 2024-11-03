Milwaukee Bucks Player Reportedly On Trading Block
MarJon Beauchamp is currently in his third season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He is averaging 1.8 points per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in limited playing time.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Bucks are looking to move Beauchamp.
Via Stein's article on The Stein Line: "The Bucks, as stated above, have very limited trade maneuverability given where their payroll is, but league sources say Milwaukee and the Klutch Sports representatives for MarJon Beauchamp are working together to try to find Beauchamp a new home."
Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
Many fans reacted to the rumor.
@Bucks_Take: "Bucks desperately want to free up a spot and I can understand why. We need a way better bench. Marjon doesn’t cut it."
@Hoepps: "Another draft fail for Horst! He has consistently shown he cannot draft NBA players!"
@Bucks_Breakdown: "Open roster spot 🔜 . Lonnie Walker pack your bags and make sure you have a winter coat buddy."
@KeepItaBuck414: "Opening up a roster spot for 1 of 4 names
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Markelle Fultz
- Dennis Smith Jr
- Lonnie Walker IV"
The Bucks are 1-5 in their first six games of the new season.
They will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.