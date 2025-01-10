Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Player Reportedly On Trading Block

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Pat Connaughton is on the trading block.

Ben Stinar

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks with guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks with guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Orlando to play the Magic.

The former Notre Dame star is averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 18 games.

Via Sidery: "The Bucks are actively attempting to find a team willing to take on Pat Connaughton’s contract in a salary dump trade to get under the second apron.

Milwaukee is $6.5 million over the second apron, so if they dip below it they could gain access to aggregating salaries together."

Connaughton is in his seventh season playing for the Bucks.

He had spent the first three years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 572 games.

Connaughton will make $9.4 million this season.

He then has a player-option in his contract for the 2025-26 season at $9.4 million (which will likely be picked up).

At 32, Connaughton will be a hard player for the Bucks to move without attaching assets.

Pat Connaughton
Nov 26, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Right now, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-16 record in 35 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).

