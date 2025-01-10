Milwaukee Bucks Player Reportedly On Trading Block
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Orlando to play the Magic.
Before the game, Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that Pat Connaughton is on the trading block.
The former Notre Dame star is averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via Sidery: "The Bucks are actively attempting to find a team willing to take on Pat Connaughton’s contract in a salary dump trade to get under the second apron.
Milwaukee is $6.5 million over the second apron, so if they dip below it they could gain access to aggregating salaries together."
Connaughton is in his seventh season playing for the Bucks.
He had spent the first three years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 572 games.
Connaughton will make $9.4 million this season.
He then has a player-option in his contract for the 2025-26 season at $9.4 million (which will likely be picked up).
At 32, Connaughton will be a hard player for the Bucks to move without attaching assets.
Right now, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-16 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).