Milwaukee Bucks Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Regular Season
Jericho Sims is in his first season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks after getting traded (via the New York Knicks) last month.
He is currently averaging 2.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 68.0% from the field in 14 games for Milwaukee.
On Monday, the Bucks announced an update on the 26-year-old.
Via The Bucks: "Injury Update: Jericho Sims underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ligament on his right thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
Sims injured his thumb in Saturday’s 126-119 win over Indiana. He is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks with a likely return for the playoffs."
Sims was the 58th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He had spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Knicks.
Over 191 games, Sims has averages of 2.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 71.4% from the field.
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in 67 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On Tuesday night, the Bucks will resume action when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
The Bucks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
If they can stay healthy, they will be a contender in the Eastern Conference.