Milwaukee Bucks Player Suspended By NBA Before Clippers Game
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is one of the best role players in the NBA.
The 2021 NBA Champion is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 46 games.
On Thursday, the Bucks will host the LA Clippers in Wisconsin.
Before the game, the NBA announced that Portis had been suspended for 25 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Tramadol, the league announced today.
Portis Jr.’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers."
Portis is in his fifth season playing for the Bucks.
He has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards over ten NBA seasons.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 651 games (153 starts).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Notes on the Bobby Portis suspension:
-Portis will miss 25 of Bucks final 29 games. He'll can return with four games left in the season.
-After five games, Bucks will be able to move Portis to the suspended list. They can then sign a replacement player while Portis is out. (Standard or 10 Day deals.)"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games.