Milwaukee Bucks Release 2-Year NBA Player After Hornets Trade
Vasilije Micic appeared in 41 games for the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns during the 2024-25 season.
He had averages of 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 34.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Over the offseason, the 31-year-old was traded back to the Hornets (who have now traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks).
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "We have traded Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vasilije Micić."
That said, the Bucks will not be keeping Micic.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Just In: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a buyout with guard Vasilije Micić, league sources told @hoopshype."
Micic was the 52nd pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He came to the NBA at the start of the 2023-24 season.
Over his two seasons in the NBA, Micic has career averages of 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 101 games.
Via Aris Barkas (of Eurohoops.net): "Micic should already be considered a free agent, because bought-out players are not part of the waivers list, and the race for him between #EuroLeague powerhouses starts over again.
One month ago, Fenerbahce had the lead, but at this point, everything is back to square one..."
As for the Bucks, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).