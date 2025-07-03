Milwaukee Bucks Release 2-Year NBA Player
Chris Livingston has spent each of his first two seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished this past year with averages of 1.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field in 21 games.
That said, the former Kentucky star has now been waived by the Bucks.
Via Michal Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Chris Livingston, league sources told @hoopshype. Livingston had a non-guaranteed $2.22 million salary for the 2025-26 season that would’ve triggered if he remained on the roster past July 15. The 21-year-old forward spent two seasons in Milwaukee."
Livingston was the 58th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field in 42 games.
Via Jake Weinbach: "I would expect the Bucks to re-sign Ryan Rollins following the Chris Livingston waiver.
Rollins was an unforeseen bright spot in the absence of Damian Lillard last season. Bucks officials think highly of the 22-year-old guard."
In addition to his time with the Bucks, Livingston has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Via NBA G League (on January 12): "Chris Livingston and AJ Johnson BALLED-OUT in the first-half! 🔥
The @Bucks signees combined for 40 points in the first-half on assignment with the @WisconsinHerd on @NBATV.
Livingston: 25 PTS 🦬 5 REB 🦬 70% FG Johnson: 15 PTS 🦬 3 3PM 🦬 75% FG"
The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.