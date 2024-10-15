Milwaukee Bucks Release Player After Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls by a score of 111-107 to win their first preseason game.
Terrence Davis did not play in the game, and on Tuesday, the Bucks waived the veteran guard.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "The Milwaukee Bucks have waived Terence Davis, per a league source.
It's worth noting that the Herd acquired his returning player rights earlier this month."
Davis most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings.
That year, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Davis has played four total seasons for the Kings and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games.
When given minutes, Davis can be a reliable scorer for a team off the bench.
The Bucks have one more preseason game against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening in Dallas, Texas.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).