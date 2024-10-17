Milwaukee Bucks Release Player Before Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play their fourth preseason game when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
They are 1-2 in their first three games but are coming off a 111-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Before Thursday's showdown with the Mavs, the Bucks waived James Akinjo (h/t Keith Smith of Spotrac).
Akinjo appeared in one preseason game.
He is coming off a year where he was in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd and Stockton Kings.
The 23-year-old averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 54.7% from the three-point range in 18 regular season games (two starts).
Akinjo played four seasons of college basketball for Baylor, Arizona and Georgetown.
He had career averages of 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 37.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 98 games.
Via X user @sig_50: "Bucks have waived G-James Akinjo per today’s NBA-Transactions Log.
The NBAGL-Wisconsin Herd maintain his NBAGL-Rights dating back to the trade last year. As well as bonus incentives per the Exhibit-10.
Akinjo will join the NBAGL-Herd soon enough for training camp/roster."
The Bucks will be finished with the preseason after they play the Mavs.
They will then open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.