Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Make Starting Lineup Change
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.
Before the game, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported that the Bucks will make a change to their starting lineup.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Milwaukee Bucks expected to make a change by inserting high-flying Andre Jackson Jr. into the starting lineup in place of Gary Trent Jr. for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz."
Trent Jr. is in his first season playing for the Bucks.
He is averaging 8.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 28.8% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in seven games.
Jackson Jr. is in his second season in the NBA (all with the Bucks).
He is averaging 2.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in six games.
The Bucks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
That said, they are just 1-6 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 116-114 (in Ohio).
Following the Jazz, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday when they visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Bucks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).