Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Miss Out On 3x NBA All-Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a very busy summer.
While rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo's future have remained consistent, he still appears to be entering his 13th season playing for the franchise.
Recently, Bradley Beal was waived by the Phoenix Suns (and ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he is signing with the LA Clippers).
That said, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Bucks had been trying to land Beal.
Via Siegel: "The Bucks made a very strong push to sign Bradley Beal, who was interested in MIL, league sources told @ClutchPoints.
The Heat were only able to offer a minimum contract after trading for Norman Powell.
Golden State also wasn’t willing to offer more than the minimum."
Beal would have been an extremely intriguing addition next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner.
He finished last season with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Players to average 15+ PPG on 50/40 shooting splits over last 2 seasons:
Bradley Beal
Kawhi Leonard
Kevin Durant
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis"
Beal was the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Florida.
He had spent the first 11 years of his career with the Washington Wizards (before two with the Suns).
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Bradley Beal simply gives the peace sign to the Suns after pocketing a $97 million buyout to be paid over the next two years.
Both sides were eager to move on after a disastrous two-year tenure, which included Phoenix attempting to trade Beal for Jimmy Butler for months."