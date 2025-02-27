Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Release Player Before Nuggets Game
Liam Robbins is currently in the middle of his rookie year in the NBA.
The Milwaukee Bucks center has appeared in 13 games with limited playing time.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bucks will now waive Robbins.
Via Scotto: "The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving two-way center Liam Robbins, league sources told @hoopshype. The 7-foot center appeared in 13 games for Milwaukee this season."
Robbins is also averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in seven G League regular season games (one start).
At 25, Robbins should draw interest from other teams around the league.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on February 12, 2023): "Liam Robbins is having a super productive SEC campaign for Vanderbilt. The 7-footer dropped 32 points (3/4 3P), 10 rebounds, 4 blocks in a win at Florida yesterday. Going to get plenty of NBA looks in the pre-draft process."
The Bucks come into Thursday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets (at home) with a 32-25 record in 57 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten, but most recently lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 100-97.
At home, the Bucks are 19-9 in the 28 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.
Following the Nuggets, the Bucks will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night in Texas.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.