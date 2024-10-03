Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Terence Davis most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings.
He finished that year with averages of 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 64 games (five starts).
On Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported that Davis will sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Nehm: "The Milwaukee Bucks are signing Terence Davis to an Exhibit 10 contract, per a league source."
Davis has spent four seasons in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors (and Kings).
His career averages are 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.
He has also appeared in ten NBA playoff games.
Back in August, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had reported that the Bucks worked out Davis.
Davis is a talented scorer to have off the bench, so it will be interesting to see if he can make the roster (or get a 10-day contract during the year).
The 27-year-old will likely end up playing for the Wisconsin Herd (G League).
As for the Bucks, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
They will open up the new season on October 23 when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
If the Bucks can remain healthy, they will be seen as a contender to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.