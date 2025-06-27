Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign All-American Point Guard
UPDATE: Mark Sears confirmed the news (on X).
On Thursday night, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft was held in New York.
Mark Sears (out of Alabama) went undrafted.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Sears will sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Charania: "Alabama's Mark Sears, a first All-American, has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN."
Sears finished his final season of college basketball with averages of 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
He spent his first two seasons at Ohio (before finishing the final three at Alabama).
Via Nathan Marzion of Behind the Buck Pass: "Mark Sears literally looks and plays exactly like Jalen Brunson. It's kinda spooky. He's just even smaller than Brunson so it's hard to know how much his game will translate to the NBA.
Interesting signing for the Bucks though. He'll be an electric Herd player for sure."
The Bucks finished the 2024-25 season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
Despite a strong season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via Jake Weinbach: "Mark Sears on a two-way contract is great value for the Bucks.
He’s undersized, but highly skilled, super crafty, and beyond competitive. Sears has shades of Jalen Brunson in his game and Milwaukee is an excellent landing spot for him after an incredible career at Alabama."