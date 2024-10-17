Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign Former NBA 10th Overall Pick
Justise Winslow most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers.
That year, he averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 29 games (11 starts).
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Milwaukee Bucks will sign Winslow.
Via Scotto: "The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Justise Winslow, league sources told @hoopshype. Winslow has averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 8 NBA seasons after being the 10th pick in the 2015 draft. He spent last season with Raptors 905 in the G League"
Winslow was the tenth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Miami Heat.
In addition to Miami and Portland, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers over eight seasons.
His career averages are 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 344 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games (two starts) with the Heat and Grizzlies.
The Bucks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.