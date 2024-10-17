Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign Former NBA 10th Overall Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Justise Winslow, league sources told @hoopshype. Winslow has averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 8 NBA seasons after being the 10th pick in the 2015 draft. He spent last season with Raptors 905 in the G League pic.twitter.com/YMgBngcasu