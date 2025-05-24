Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Work Out All-American Point Guard
Mark Sears is coming off an excellent season of college basketball at Alabama.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via NCAA March Madness: "AP All-America First-Team
Johni Broome
Cooper Flagg
Mark Sears
Walter Clayton Jr.
Braden Smith"
With the NBA Draft coming up next month, Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype reported that Sears has worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Blake Byler of BamaOnLine (on May 23): "Mark Sears looks to be having a pre-draft workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, per his Instagram story"
Sears played two seasons at Ohio (before the last three at Alabama).
He finished his college career with averages of 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 170 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 13): "Final best shooters at NBA Combine drills (aggregate of all shots). Mark Sears was scorching.
83%Mark Sears
77% Chaz Lanier
73% Ryan Nembhard
73% PJ Haggerty
72% John Tonje
72% Milos Uzan
72% Cedric Coward
71% Walter Clayton
69%Koby Brea
69%Eric Dixon
69% Yaxel Lendeborg"
The Bucks finished the 2024-25 season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.