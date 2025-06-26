Milwaukee Bucks Send Love To NBA Legend Ray Allen
Ray Allen is one of the best guards in NBA history.
The Hall of Famer spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Milwaukee Bucks (he was the fifth pick in the 1996 NBA Draft).
Before Wednesday's 2025 NBA Draft, Allen made a post to Instagram that had over 2,500 likes in four hours.
He wrote: "29 years! It’s hard to believe it’s been that long since this picture was taken — feels like yesterday. I remember everything… the night before in the city, picking out my suit, everyone who was there to celebrate with me, and of course, my entire draft class-oh what a class it turned out to be. When I was 15, all I could think about was walking across that stage and putting that hat on my head. I didn’t care where I was going-I had arrived! When I left college, a friend of mine gave me the book #ohtheplacesyoullgo and it couldn’t have been more fitting because since leaving college, “I’ve been everywhere man”! All because of the magic of basketball and staying committed to the work. The @nba draft is tonight, and I just want to wish every young man the best of luck and I hope your dreams come true and your careers are long and prosperous. Soak it all in — this moment stays with you forever. 🙏🏾 #96nbadraft #NBADraft #Grateful #DraftDayMemories #Bucks @bucks @nba #backintheday #ahmad"
One person who left a comment was the Bucks.
They wrote: "Legendary. 🤩"
Allen also played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SupersSonics and Miami Heat.
The two-time NBA Champion had his longest stint with the Bucks.