Milwaukee Bucks Send Message To NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best ten players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame center is most known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he began his career playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday, Abdul-Jabbar celebrated his 78th birthday.
Via Extra Muse: "Happy 78th birthday to the legend himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!
19x All-Star
15x All-NBA
11x All-Defensive
6x MVP
6x Finals Champ
4x BLK Champ
2x Scoring Champ
2x Finals MVP
1970 Rookie of the Year
Hall of Fame
Top 3 player of all-time."
One person who sent out a post (via X) was the Bucks.
The Bucks wrote: "Happy birthday, Kareem!"
Many fans commented on the post from the Bucks.
@WI_Sports4Ever: "Much love Mr. Kareem"
@Skibha_: "The most unstoppable shot in nba history🫡 I rank him and others in his era over the overhyped Michael Jordan"
@StephenNover1: "Bucks fans always loved Kareem. Nobody wanted to see him leave Milwaukee."
@Official_HDP414: "Shout out to the greatest buck of all time💪🏾🔥"
Abdul-Jabbar was the first pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.
He spent the first six years of his career playing for the Bucks.
They won the 1971 NBA Championship over the Baltimore Bullets.
Via Ballislife.com: "The Bucks selected Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) with the 1st pick (won with a coin toss) in the NBA Draft. They signed him to a 5-year, $1,250,000 deal.
ROOKIE SEASON
28.8 PTS, 14.5 REB
Rookie Of The Year
All-Star
All-NBA 2nd team
All-Defense 2nd team"