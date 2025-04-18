Milwaukee Bucks Send Message To NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Bucks selected Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) with the 1st pick (won with a coin toss) in the NBA Draft. They signed him to a 5-year, $1,250,000 deal.



ROOKIE SEASON

28.8 PTS, 14.5 REB

Rookie Of The Year

All-Star

All-NBA 2nd team

All-Defense 2nd team pic.twitter.com/OUVf4mcGBm