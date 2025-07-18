Milwaukee Bucks Send Message To NBA Legend Oscar Robertson
Oscar Robertson is one of the best NBA players of all time.
This week, the Basketball Hall of Famer won an award at the ESPYS.
Via ESPN: "This year's Arthur Ashe Award for Courage goes to Oscar Robertson 👏"
Robertson played the final four years of his NBA career for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Following the news of his award, the team sent out a post (via X) for Robertson.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "This year’s Arthur Ashe Award for Courage goes to Oscar Robertson for his pursuit of economic justice.
Congratulations, Oscar!"
Robertson (with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) helped lead the Bucks to the 1971 NBA Championship over the Baltimore Bullets.
He finished his time with the Bucks with averages of 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field in 288 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks (on April 21, 2020): "The Big O Arrives.
On This Date In 1970: The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Oscar Robertson from the Cincinnati Royals."
Robertson was the first pick in the 1960 NBA Draft out of Cincinnati.
His career averages (with the Bucks and Royals) were 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field in 1,040 games.
Via NBA History: "The “Big O” revolutionized the guard spot, recording the first-ever triple-double season in 1961-62 (30.8p/12.5r/11.4a). He was a 12x #NBAAllStar, ‘64 MVP & ‘71 champion! #NBABDAY"
Robertson (who made 12 All-Star Games) retired after the 1973-74 season.