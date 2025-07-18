Milwaukee Bucks Send Message To NBA Legend Oscar Robertson

Join us in wishing Oscar Robertson a Happy 80th Birthday!



The “Big O” revolutionized the guard spot, recording the first-ever triple-double season in 1961-62 (30.8p/12.5r/11.4a). He was a 12x #NBAAllStar, ‘64 MVP & ‘71 champion! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/ELqdXBKNB6