Milwaukee Bucks Send Three Players To G League After NBA Cup

The Milwaukee Bucks assigned three players to the Wisconsin Herd.

Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Johnson (77) dribbles during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Johnson (77) dribbles during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the OKC Thunder to win the NBA Cup Finals.

After the game (on Wednesday), the team assigned three players (Tyler Smith, Chris Livingston and AJ Johnson) to the Wisconsin Herd.

Via X user @sig_50: "LFG, all of the NBA’rs are going to be on assignment for the NBAGL-Winter Showcase

Tyler Smith
Chris Livingston

I’d assume the 2-way’s will be there as well, those assignments don’t post on the logs since it’s a dual-contract: Stanley Umude, Liam Robbins."

Smith is averaging 2.0 points per contest while shooting 61.5% from the field in ten games.

He was the 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith (21) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Johnson is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in four games.

He was the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Johnson (77) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Livingston is in his second year playing for the Bucks.

The former Kentucky star has appeared in three games so far this season.

Oct 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Chris Livingston (7) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As for the Bucks, they have completely turned around their season over the last few weeks.

They are the ffith seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.

Currently, the Bucks are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks to guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during the 1st quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Following the NBA Cup, the Bucks will now play their next game on Friday evening against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

On the road, they have gone 4-7 in 11 games.

