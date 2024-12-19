Milwaukee Bucks Send Three Players To G League After NBA Cup
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the OKC Thunder to win the NBA Cup Finals.
After the game (on Wednesday), the team assigned three players (Tyler Smith, Chris Livingston and AJ Johnson) to the Wisconsin Herd.
Via X user @sig_50: "LFG, all of the NBA’rs are going to be on assignment for the NBAGL-Winter Showcase
AJ Johnson
Tyler Smith
Chris Livingston
I’d assume the 2-way’s will be there as well, those assignments don’t post on the logs since it’s a dual-contract: Stanley Umude, Liam Robbins."
Smith is averaging 2.0 points per contest while shooting 61.5% from the field in ten games.
He was the 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Johnson is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in four games.
He was the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Livingston is in his second year playing for the Bucks.
The former Kentucky star has appeared in three games so far this season.
As for the Bucks, they have completely turned around their season over the last few weeks.
They are the ffith seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
Currently, the Bucks are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the NBA Cup, the Bucks will now play their next game on Friday evening against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
On the road, they have gone 4-7 in 11 games.