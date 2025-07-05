Milwaukee Bucks Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran For Summer League
Keita Bates-Diop most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
He finished that year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field 30.4% from the three-point range in 53 games (eight starts).
Recently, it was announced that the former Ohio State star will join the Milwaukee Bucks for 2025 NBA Summer League.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "The Bucks Summer League team will be coached by Jason Love and Spencer Rivers.
And this is the Bucks Summer League Roster:"
Bates-Diop was the 48th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a fantastic college career.
He has spent six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 283 games.
Via Dalton Snell of Behind the Buck Pass: "Keeping an eye on Keita Bates-Diop as Milwaukee’s small forward depth sits one name deep.
Also, I’ve been writing about Malik Williams for a few years now. Glad to see him on there."
The Bucks finished the 2024-25 season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
Via @KnicksMuse: "Keita Bates-Diop on the Spurs in 2022-23:
9.7 PTS (50.8% FG)
3.7 REB
1.5 AST
0.7 STL
39.4% 3P"