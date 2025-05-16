Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Damian Lillard is coming off his second year for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The All-Star point guard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
However, he had his season cut short (in the NBA playoffs) with a major injury.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on April 28): "Just in: Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon, sources tell ESPN. MRI today revealed the severity. A devastating end to his season."
This week, Lillard made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 99,000 likes.
He wrote: "Forever"
Many fans commented on Lillard's post.
@soymedz: "Family over everything"
@jumsa77: "Love it. Your my favorite player man. Also you are a great person as well. I pray you come back better then ever. God bless"
@soliamuja: "Yo Dame get well soon my brother and get your talent to the dubs and win a ring."
@_m.guel_7: "we love you in milwaukee dame💚"
@wesmurphproductions: "Them kids enjoying life the right way! You can tell from the pics! Blessed family 🫶🏿💯."
The Bucks finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Lillard spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He led the franchise to the Western Conference finals in 2019.