Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards of all time.
The future Hall of Famer is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Saturday, Lillard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.
There were over 88,000 likes on his post in less than ten hours.
Lillard captioned his post: "Happy 7th birthday to my oldest son! Couldn’t be more proud to be your Father… 🏆🧬🎁🎈🎉🎊"
Many people left comments.
Nassir Little: "Happy bday young star ⭐️"
Tasha Cloud: "Happy birthday young king 🔥"
Darius Miles: "HBD👑"
@simplymikee_: "Get better man. We're all rooting for you."
Lillard is currently averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
However, he has missed the last five games (and is out indefinitely due to a health issue).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on March 25): "Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard has sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf. Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the blood clot, and will continue with regular testing. He is out indefinite period."
The Bucks are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-33 record in 73 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have won four out of their last ten).
On Sunday night, the Bucks will resume action when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Milwaukee.