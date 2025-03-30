Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard made a post to Instagram.

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embraces Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0, right) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards of all time.

The future Hall of Famer is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks wore a small patch to honor former player Junior Bridgeman who passed away this week. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Lillard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.

There were over 88,000 likes on his post in less than ten hours.

Lillard captioned his post: "Happy 7th birthday to my oldest son! Couldn’t be more proud to be your Father… 🏆🧬🎁🎈🎉🎊"

Many people left comments.

Nassir Little: "Happy bday young star ⭐️"

Tasha Cloud: "Happy birthday young king 🔥"

Darius Miles: "HBD👑"

@simplymikee_: "Get better man. We're all rooting for you."

Dec 31, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Lillard is currently averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

However, he has missed the last five games (and is out indefinitely due to a health issue).

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on March 25): "Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard has sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf. Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the blood clot, and will continue with regular testing. He is out indefinite period."

The Bucks are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-33 record in 73 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have won four out of their last ten).

On Sunday night, the Bucks will resume action when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Milwaukee.

