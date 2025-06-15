Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Makes Heartwarming Instagram Post
Damian Lillard is one of the most notable players in the NBA.
The future Hall of Fame point guard has 10.1 million followers on Instagram.
On Father's Day, Lillard made a heartfelt post that had over 19,000 likes in eight hours.
He wrote: "Happy Fathers Day 🦍"
A lot of people sent messages to Lillard.
@lanaelillard: "Happy Father’s Day!!! Love you❤️"
@thedamezone: "Happy Father’s Day, Dame!!! 💚💚"
@kenroyballa: "Happy Father’s Day goat 🐐"
@alexmaleyev: "@damianlillard Dame, huge fan of your game and your work with the community. Your dedication inspires me every day. Would mean a lot to get a follow from you!”"
@txy1695: "Damian Lillard happy father of the lakers"
Lillard is coming off his second year playing for the Bucks.
The nine-time NBA All-Star finished the season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Real Sports: "Damian Lillard has the most 30-point games by a point guard over the last decade."
Unfortunately, Lillard had his season come to an end when he suffered an injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks (on May 2): "Damian Lillard underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn left Achilles tendon.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, with consultation from Bucks orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter."
The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.