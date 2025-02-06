Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 2-Word Reaction To Khris Middleton Trade
Khris Middleton has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for 12 straight seasons.
He has also been teammates with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for that entire period.
However, the 2021 NBA Champion was traded to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN."
Following the news of the trade, Antetokounmpo sent out a post (via X) that had over 40,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "My GOAT 🐐💯"
Middleton finishes his Bucks tenure with one title and three All-Star appearances.
He averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 735 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "Khris Middleton in 12 years with the Milwaukee Bucks:
1x NBA Champion
3x All-Star
735 games (2nd)
23,039 minutes (2nd)
12,586 points (3rd)
2,990 assists (3rd)
1,382 threes made (1st)"
In addition to the Bucks, Middleton also spent one season (his rookie year) with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated: "Wizards plan, for now, is to hold on to Khris Middleton, who played with Malcolm Brogdon in Milwaukee. Move gives Washington a little financial flexibility and frees up even more playing time/responsibility for its young wings. Plus they can take a flyer on AJ Johnson."